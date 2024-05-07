Allied Announces Voting Results From the 2024 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of the holders (the “Unitholders”) of units and special voting units of Allied (collectively, “Units”) held on May 7, 2024 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.



There were 61 Unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 93,242,879 Units, representing 66.71% of Allied’s total issued and outstanding Units as at the record date of March 18, 2024.

1. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied’s management information circular dated March 26, 2024, were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Matthew Andrade 92,351,728 99.10% 836,556 0.90% Kay Brekken 92,324,989 99.07% 863,295 0.93% Hazel Claxton 92,112,282 98.85% 1,076,002 1.15% Lois Cormack 92,336,681 99.09% 851,603 0.91% Michael R. Emory 89,837,402 96.42% 3,333,715 3.58% Antonia Rossi 92,105,114 98.84% 1,083,170 1.16% Stephen L. Sender 92,805,674 99.59% 382,751 0.41% Jennifer A. Tory 83,294,453 89.38% 9,893,831 10.62% Cecilia C. Williams 92,817,637 99.60% 370,788 0.40%



2. Appointment of Auditor



Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of Unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 92,935,927 99.67% 306,952 0.33%



3. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory “Say-on-Pay” resolution on Allied’s approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 76,040,482 81.75% 16,979,819 18.25%



ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cecilia Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002

cwilliams@alliedreit.com

Nanthini Mahalingam

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(416) 977-9002

nmahalingam@alliedreit.com