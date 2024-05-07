California employers who give their workers inaccurate wage statements can escape statutory penalties if they show they truly believed they were complying with reporting requirements, the California Supreme Court held Monday.
May 6, 2024
You just read:
California Supreme Court Cuts Break to 'Good Faith' Employers in Wage Statement Case
