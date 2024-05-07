Minister’s statement on lives lost to poisoned drugs in March

CANADA, May 7 - Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, has released the following statement regarding the BC Coroners Service report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in March 2024:

“Each month, the report issued by the BC Coroners Service is more than just a summary of statistics, it’s a profound reminder of the lives lost to toxic drugs in British Columbia. We mourn the passing of 192 individuals in March and the devastating loss to their families, communities and our province. These were people with hopes, dreams and stories cut tragically short by a crisis that continues to challenge us deeply.

“These losses underscore the urgency with which we must continue to respond to this public-health emergency. We remember not only those we’ve lost but also their families and friends left to grieve.

“As we think about those we’ve lost, I’m also reminded of the frontline workers and community partners who continue to work tirelessly to help people through this crisis. Their dedication and commitment to saving lives and connecting people to treatment are the backbone of our response and their work is making a meaningful difference in communities throughout B.C.

“I also want to reaffirm our commitment to building a diverse system of care that not only addresses immediate safety but also supports long-term health and wellness. A crucial part of our work is reducing barriers so that more people can be connected to the care they need, where and when they need it. We’re expanding publicly funded treatment and recovery beds across the province, improving access to medication-assisted treatments, and increasing crisis supports so more people can find a pathway to hope and healing that works for them.

“We recently announced 240 new complex-care housing units to come around the province, specifically designed to support those facing the combined challenges of mental health, addiction and housing instability. These units represent a critical component of our network of care, providing a stable foundation from which vulnerable individuals can pursue recovery with the support they need.

“Our goal is a future where every member of our community has access to the support they need when they need it, where no opportunity for recovery is out of reach, and where we all uphold the dignity and potential of every person who calls our province home. Our actions are relentless because we understand the profound costs of inaction. While we have made significant progress, much work remains. Together, let us move forward with determination and compassion for the health and well-being of all.”

Learn More:

To learn more about updated actions on the drug-poisoning response, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/escalated-drug-poisoning-response-actions-1

For a list of mental-health and addictions resources and services, visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca