Date: June 27, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET

Attend the public meeting:

Registration through Reagan-Udall Foundation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in partnership with the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA, is hosting a hybrid public meeting on “Understanding Current Use of Ketamine for Emerging Areas of Therapeutic Interest.”

Ketamine is a Schedule III controlled substance that is FDA-approved for induction and maintenance of general anesthesia. Although ketamine is not approved for the treatment of conditions such as depression or chronic pain, there has been increased interest in the use of ketamine for these types of conditions.

This public meeting will explore topics such as: the scope of ketamine use, including approved products and compounded products, for these emerging areas of therapeutic interest; potential safety concerns; and online promotion of and access to ketamine. Speakers will include clinicians, academic researchers, patients and patient advocates, professional organizations, and federal partners.