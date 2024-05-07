Submit Release
Critical Metals Corp Publishes Investor Presentation and Corporate Update

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals”), a leading mining company focused on critical metals and minerals for the green energy transition, today announced that an updated investor presentation is now available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The presentation can also be viewed by clicking here.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining company focused on mining critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its partners. Its initial flagship asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure to become the next major producer of key lithium products to support the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and Europe’s burgeoning lithium-ion battery supply chain. In addition, Critical Metals owns a 20% interest in prospective Austrian mineral projects previously held by European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR).

For more information, please visit https://criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com


