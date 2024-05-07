Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,230 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG, or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing oil and natural gas assets, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

A conference call will be held Friday, May 10, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.usnrg.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 877-407-3982
International Live: 201-493-6780
Call me link: Call me active link.
Webcast Participant Link: Webcast active link.
   

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through May 24, 2024:

Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921
International Replay: 412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13746478
   

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality producing assets in the United States with the potential to optimize production and generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

IR@usnrg.com
303-993-3200
www.usnrg.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

U.S. Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call Date

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more