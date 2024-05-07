Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,225 in the last 365 days.

Coherent Announces Date of Its Instrumentation Market Overview Webcast

PITTSBURGH, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will host an Instrumentation Market Overview webcast for investors, equity analysts, and the public on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Individuals wishing to view the 90-minute webcast can access the event at the company’s website by visiting coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts. The event will be recorded, and a replay will be available for a limited time.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Paul Silverstein
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
investor.relations@coherent.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Coherent Announces Date of Its Instrumentation Market Overview Webcast

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more