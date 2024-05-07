Raising Awareness About Children's Mental Health

Governor Kathy Hochul today recognized May 5 through May 11 as Children’s Mental Health Awareness week throughout New York State, issuing a proclamation to raise awareness and help reduce stigma. The proclamation was presented today at the start of ‘What’s Great in Our State,’ an annual celebration hosted by the state that recognizes New Yorkers and organizations that are successfully advancing the cause of children’s mental health throughout New York State. The Governor also announced HealthySteps is on track to reach an estimated 59,000 additional youth state wide by the end of the year.

"Now more than ever, children and youth throughout our state are facing behavioral health challenges that are difficult to address without proper attention,” Governor Hochul said. “Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week provides us with an opportunity to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and encourage early intervention, while celebrating the resiliency and strength of children, youth, young adults and families affected by mental health illness throughout our state.”

Governor Hochul’s proclamation was presented during the 15th Annual ‘What’s Great in Our State’ celebration, which was hosted in Albany on Tuesday. Sponsored by several state agencies, this day-long event recognizes individuals and programs that are successfully advancing the cause of children’s mental health in New York State and features a variety of activities to promote mental wellbeing among youth.

This year’s event drew more than 150 attendees, honoring three New Yorkers, a school district, a rural New York System of Care, and a program for youth operated out of a New York City-based health care system. The event recognized:

Haley Amering, the government affairs coordinator for National Alliance on Mental Illness-New York State, who received the Youth/Young Adult Award.

the government affairs coordinator for National Alliance on Mental Illness-New York State, who received the Youth/Young Adult Award. Jennifer Fuchs, the interim director of SCO Family of Services’ Children and Family Treatment and Support Services & High-Fidelity Wraparound programs, who received the Family/Caregiver Award.

the interim director of SCO Family of Services’ Children and Family Treatment and Support Services & High-Fidelity Wraparound programs, who received the Family/Caregiver Award. Michael Orth, the commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

the commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Lewis County System of Care, which received the System of Care Award.

which received the System of Care Award. Solvay Union Free School District , which received the School/School District Award.

, which received the School/School District Award. NewYork-Presbyterian’s Uptown Hub, which received the Community/Organization Award.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “New York State is extremely fortunate to have dedicated providers–including youth and family leaders –to help shape the programs and initiatives aimed at improving the mental wellbeing of our youth. These awards represent a small cross-section of the truly amazing work that is occurring throughout our state, and the transformational impact it is having on our youth and families. This work is a truly fitting complement to the commitments Governor Hochul made toward improving access to children’s mental health care statewide and ensuring all New Yorkers have the supports they can rely on to live and thrive in our state.”

Governor Hochul has made youth mental health a focus of her administration, funding numerous key initiatives in her landmark $1 billion plan to strengthen the state’s mental health care system, conducting a state-wide listening tour with young New Yorkers last year, and hosting the first-ever state Summit on Youth Mental Health in June 2023. Following the summit, the state released a Youth Mental Health Listening Tour Report, which highlighted some of the key themes incorporated in the recommendations provided by more than 200 participants statewide.

This input helped to guide Governor Hochul’s mental health proposals that were adopted as part of the FY 2025 State Budget last month. This includes providing $20 million in start-up funding to expand school-based mental health clinic satellites to all willing schools; expanding Youth Assertive Community Treatment teams to help serve more children and families; establishing a Youth Advisory Board at OMH to ensure youth-informed best practices continue to be incorporated in developing behavioral health programs and policies; and expanding the Community Mental Health Loan Repayment Program, with slots reserved specifically for clinicians who work in child-serving agencies and treat children and families.

Due to the state’s investments, HealthySteps is now on track to reach an estimated 59,000 youth through 60 sites statewide. This evidence-based program pairs behavioral health professionals with pediatric teams to provide early childhood mental and physical health.

New York State invested $17.7 million in December to establish 46 new sites and expand 51 existing sites. The goal is to grow the program to serve roughly 354,000 children at 224 sites statewide by 2027.

Established in 2010, ‘What’s Great in Our State’ features a ceremony recognizing honorees, in-person and virtual workshops, and an art show featuring works by children receiving services at state-operated facilities. This year’s event featured 23 pieces of youth artwork submitted from five facilities statewide.

What’s Great in Our State is sponsored by the state Office of Mental Health, Department of Health, Department of Education, Office of Children and Family Services and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports. In addition, several children’s mental health advocacy organizations support the event, including the Council on Children and Families, the Early Care & Learning Council, Families Together in New York State, Inc., Mental Health Association in New York State, Inc., National Alliance on Mental Illness - New York State, New York State Network for Youth Success, Prevent Child Abuse New York, and the Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene, Inc.