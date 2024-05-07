Submit Release
Avid Bioservices to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TUSTIN, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate at two upcoming investor conferences. Nick Green, president and chief executive officer, will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Healthcare Conference, and will deliver a corporate presentation at the 2024 Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
    Conference Date: May 14-15, 2024
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 4:35 – 5:05 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 14, 2024
    Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York
  • 2024 Bank of America Healthcare Conference
    Conference Date: May 14-16, 2024
    Presentation Time/Date: 11:55 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 16, 2024
    Location: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

About Avid Bioservices, Inc. 

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With more than 30 years of experience producing biologics, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com


Contacts:
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

