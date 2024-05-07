Submit Release
Superior Group of Companies Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

– Total net sales of $138.8 million up from $130.8 million in prior year first quarter –
– Net income of $3.9 million up from $0.9 million in prior year first quarter –
– EBITDA of $9.6 million up from $6.9 million in prior year first quarter –
– Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend 
– Raises full-year outlook 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its first quarter 2024 results.

“The year is off to a strong start, with year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth for all three of our business segments driving positive cash flow and improved financial flexibility,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “To capitalize on gradually improving underlying trends across our attractive end markets, our team’s focus is on strong customer service and retention. With an always long-term view of our business, we are also prudently investing in talent, processes and systems to capture future market share to enhance our long-term profitability and create additional shareholder value. We remain confident in our future outlook and are raising our full-year expectations, as we are seeing positive momentum across each of our business segments.”

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, net sales increased 6.2% to $138.8 million, compared to first quarter 2023 net sales of $130.8 million. Pretax income was $4.6 million compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net income was $3.9 million or $0.24 per diluted share compared to $0.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable June 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

2024 Full-Year Outlook

The Company is raising its full year 2024 sales outlook to a range of $563 million to $570 million from the prior range of $558 million to $568 million, and versus 2023 sales of $543 million. Also, the Company is raising its full-year earnings per diluted share forecast to a range of $0.73 to $0.79, which reflects improved operating performance, partially offset by incremental stock compensation expense from the May issuance of performance-based stock awards. The updated earnings per diluted share outlook is up from the prior range of $0.61 to $0.68 and compares to $0.54 in 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through May 21, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 6849361 for replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential, or plan or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (U.S. or United States) in which the Companys customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Companys previously disclosed material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Companys ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@Superiorgroupofcompanies.com

Comparative figures are as follows:

 
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2024     2023  
Net sales   $ 138,842     $ 130,773  
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Cost of goods sold     83,525       83,665  
Selling and administrative expenses     48,749       43,379  
Other periodic pension costs     189       214  
Interest expense     1,787       2,570  
      134,250       129,828  
Income before income tax expense     4,592       945  
Income tax expense     680       57  
Net income   $ 3,912     $ 888  
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic   $ 0.24     $ 0.06  
Diluted   $ 0.24     $ 0.06  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:                
Basic     16,028,032       15,882,994  
Diluted     16,453,452       16,118,329  
                 
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.14     $ 0.14  


 
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and par value data)
 
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 22,040     $ 19,896  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,213 and $4,237, respectively     93,737       103,494  
Accounts receivable - other     119       307  
Inventories     92,573       98,067  
Contract assets     52,511       48,715  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     6,549       8,881  
Total current assets     267,529       279,360  
Property, plant and equipment, net     45,319       46,890  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     17,484       17,909  
Deferred tax asset     12,349       12,356  
Intangible assets, net     50,150       51,160  
Other assets     15,650       14,775  
Total assets   $ 408,481     $ 422,450  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 41,653     $ 50,520  
Other current liabilities     40,414       43,978  
Current portion of long-term debt     5,156       4,688  
Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     942       1,403  
Total current liabilities     88,165       100,589  
Long-term debt     84,445       88,789  
Long-term pension liability     13,361       13,284  
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities     612       557  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     12,513       12,809  
Other long-term liabilities     8,564       8,784  
Total liabilities     207,660       224,812  
Shareholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)     -       -  
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,743,723 and 16,564,712 shares, respectively     16       16  
Additional paid-in capital     79,602       77,443  
Retained earnings     123,946       122,464  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:                
Pensions     (1,099 )     (1,122 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (1,644 )     (1,163 )
Total shareholders’ equity     200,821       197,638  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 408,481     $ 422,450  


 
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2024     2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net income   $ 3,912     $ 888  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     3,252       3,388  
Inventory write-downs     420       -  
Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable     83       (97 )
Share-based compensation expense     1,015       1,080  
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     152       (563 )
Change in fair value of written put options     392       (442 )
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses:                
Accounts receivable     9,419       10,150  
Accounts receivable - other     188       2,928  
Contract assets     (3,835 )     1,590  
Inventories     5,010       2,807  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,252       2,403  
Other assets     (803 )     (657 )
Accounts payable and other current liabilities     (12,122 )     1,596  
Long-term pension liability     108       209  
Other long-term liabilities     4       (230 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     9,447       25,050  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Additions to property, plant and equipment     (675 )     (2,114 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (675 )     (2,114 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Proceeds from borrowings of debt     7,000       1,000  
Repayment of debt     (10,937 )     (12,938 )
Payment of cash dividends     (2,330 )     (2,295 )
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     (557 )     -  
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options     449       35  
Net cash used in financing activities     (6,375 )     (14,198 )
                 
Effect of currency exchange rates on cash     (253 )     140  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     2,144       8,878  
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period     19,896       17,722  
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period   $ 22,040     $ 26,600  


 
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2024     2023  
Net income   $ 3,912     $ 888  
Interest expense     1,787       2,570  
Income tax expense     680       57  
Depreciation and amortization     3,252       3,388  
EBITDA(1)   $ 9,631     $ 6,903  
                 

(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

 
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
    Branded
Products		     Healthcare
Apparel		     Contact
Centers		     Intersegment
Eliminations		     Other     Total  
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:                                                
Net sales   $ 87,068     $ 29,237     $ 23,552     $ (1,015 )   $ -     $ 138,842  
Cost of goods sold     55,327       17,727       10,908       (437 )     -       83,525  
Gross margin     31,741       11,510       12,644       (578 )     -       55,317  
Selling and administrative expenses     23,294       9,812       10,421       (578 )     5,800       48,749  
Other periodic pension cost     -       -       -       -       189       189  
Add: Depreciation and amortization     1,500       937       723       -       92       3,252  
Segment EBITDA(1)   $ 9,947     $ 2,635     $ 2,946     $ -     $ (5,897 )   $ 9,631  
                                                 
    Branded
Products		     Healthcare
Apparel		     Contact
Centers		     Intersegment
Eliminations		     Other     Total  
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023:                                                
Net sales   $ 81,851     $ 28,154     $ 22,056     $ (1,288 )   $ -     $ 130,773  
Cost of goods sold     55,952       18,054       10,267       (608 )     -       83,665  
Gross margin     25,899       10,100       11,789       (680 )     -       47,108  
Selling and administrative expenses     20,053       9,502       9,664       (680 )     4,840       43,379  
Other periodic pension cost     -       -       -       -       214       214  
Add: Depreciation and amortization     1,664       974       668       -       82       3,388  
Segment EBITDA(1)   $ 7,510     $ 1,572     $ 2,793     $ -     $ (4,972 )   $ 6,903  
                                                 

(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense and depreciation and amortization expense. Total Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.


