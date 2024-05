ResMed Announces Participation in the RBCCM Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Dr. Carlos Nunez, Chief Medical Officer, and Amy Wakeham, Chief Investor Relations Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 RBCCM Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, beginning at approximately 4:05 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) at the InterContinental New York Barclay, in New York, NY.



More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for the following thirty (30) days.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For investors For media +1 858.836.5000 +1 619.510.1281 investorrelations@resmed.com news@resmed.com