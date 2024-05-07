Alonderay Johnson Scholarship Honors Single Mothers Pursuing Higher Education
Palm Beach's Alonderay Johnson Gives Back With Scholarship FundWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alonderay Johnson Scholarship for Single Mothers is pleased to announce its inaugural scholarship program, offering a one-time award of $1,000 to support single mothers currently enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited institutions across the United States.
The scholarship, named after the remarkable journey of Alonderay Johnson, aims to recognize the resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to service demonstrated by single mothers striving to achieve their educational aspirations.
Criteria for Eligibility
To be eligible for the Alonderay Johnson Scholarship for Single Mothers, applicants must meet the following criteria:
1. Status: Must be a single mother currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited institution in the United States.
2. Academic Standing: Must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale or equivalent.
3. Essay Requirement: Submit a 500-800 word essay addressing a prompt centered around overcoming challenges faced as a single mother pursuing higher education and the impact on their academic and personal journey.
4. Submission: Applications must be submitted via email to apply@alonderayjohnsonscholarship.com by the specified deadline.
5. Deadline: All application materials must be received by February 15, 2025, to be considered for the scholarship.
6. Selection Process: Recipients will be chosen based on the strength of their essay, demonstrated resilience, academic achievements, and potential for future success.
7. Notification: Scholarship recipients will be notified via email by March 15, 2025.
8. Usage: The $1,000 scholarship award may be used to cover tuition, books, fees, or other educational expenses.
9. Agreement: By submitting an application, applicants agree to allow the Alonderay Johnson Scholarship for Single Mothers to use their essay and name for promotional purposes.
About Alonderay Johnson Scholarship for Single Mothers
The Alonderay Johnson Scholarship for Single Mothers celebrates the resilience and determination of single mothers everywhere. Founded to honor the legacy of Alonderay Johnson, the scholarship aims to provide financial assistance and encouragement to single mothers pursuing higher education. For more information and to apply, please visit http://alonderayjohnsonscholarship.com.
• Education: Alonderay Johnson's journey of resilience and service began in her vibrant hometown of Brooklyn, New York, where she was raised with a strong sense of community and a drive to excel.
• Early Life: Alonderay's upbringing instilled in her the values of discipline, dedication, and teamwork, laying the foundation for her future endeavors.
• Experience: After answering the call to serve her country, Alonderay embarked on a distinguished career in the United States Army, honing her leadership skills and instilling in her a commitment to making a difference.
• Expertise: Transitioning seamlessly into civilian life, Alonderay excelled in roles as a mother, wife, ordained minister, real estate agent, entrepreneur, spiritual life coach, and philanthropist, leveraging her diverse expertise to empower and uplift others.
Alonderay Johnson
Alonderay Johnson Scholarship
