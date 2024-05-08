Goodguys Rod & Custom Rolls into Nashville with the Hot Rod Volume Set to 10 and the Good Times Cranking
Thousands of Hot Rodders roll into the Nashville Superspeedway for the Goodguys 18th BASF Nashville Nationals to crown the 2024 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year!FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the producer of America’s Favorite Car Show and world’s largest hot rodding association, will pack the Nashville Superspeedway with over 2,500 hot rods, muscle cars, customs and classic trucks for the BASF Nashville Nationals, May 17 – 19.
The infield of the Speedway, located in Lebanon, will be rocking with chrome, glowing paint and the sound of horsepower for three days of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times. Not only are there plenty of vintage and specialty cars and trucks to check out up close, but the BASF Nashville Nationals brings in the best hot rods from across the country to vie for the title of Goodguys 2024 TANKS, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year. This coveted award is part of Goodguys Top 12 award program and the competitors will be put through a 100-mile reliability run on Friday with the winner being announced on Sunday during the afternoon awards ceremony.
This family fun event has plenty of action going on all weekend including a Family Fun Zone with free activities including a Model Car Take-and-Make. There is also intense racing action as drivers pilot their cars through the challenging and fast Classic Performance Products autocross track in hopes of qualifying for the No Limit Engineering Music City Mayhem Shootout on Saturday afternoon. There is also the pulsing fury of Friday and Saturday’s Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition!
On Saturday, legendary builder Bobby Alloway of Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop will pick his Top 10 Builder’s Choice vehicles and Goodguys will select several Regional Finalists for their Top 12 program. If you’re looking for new or vintage parts or even a new project car, there is a Swap Meet, Cars 4-Sale Corral and a Manufacturer’s Midway loaded with some of the best-known companies in the performance and hot rod industry.
Goodguys welcomes specialty vehicles built in 1999 and older on Friday and Saturday with later model American made or powered vehicles of all year’s welcome on Sunday for their All American Sunday including the Meguair’s All American Sunday AutoCross Shootout.
For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/nvn
WHAT: Goodguys 18th BASF Nashville Nationals
WHERE: Nashville Superspeedway, 4847-F McCrary Road, Lebanon, TN, 37090
WHEN: May 17 - 29, 2024, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
TICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/nvn, Purchase at the gate or online
MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets
