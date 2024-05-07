Government Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 7, 2024

A province-wide campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking and sexual exploitation was launched in Regina today by government and community partners. With an emphasis on prevention and connecting people to services, the campaign includes posters that will be placed in high traffic locations like restaurants, gas stations and libraries throughout the province.

"Many don't realize that human trafficking is a reality in our communities," Minister Responsible for Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "It is vital that people be aware of the problem, understand the signs and access supports. This campaign is focused on prevention and early intervention to let people know they are not alone, that we believe them, and help is available."

The initiative is a collaboration between the Status of Women Office and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General with support from 211, a service of the United Way. The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $42.6 million over three years to 34 community-based organizations that deliver critical supports and services to individuals and families impacted by inter-personal violence and abuse.

“The goal of this campaign is to inform and help victims find a way out and rebuild their lives,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “The Government of Saskatchewan has strengthened enforcement and new legislative protections for human trafficking victims and remains committed to supporting increased awareness of this serious issue."

The campaign is funded in part by the federal government as part of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. The agreement brings an additional $20.3 million in federal dollars to programs and services that address interpersonal violence and abuse over the next four years.

“Human trafficking disproportionately targets women and girls,” Federal Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien said. “It is a form of gender-based violence that is a serious issue across Canada. It's crucial that the National Action Plan to End to Gender-based Violence is supporting critical initiatives such as this, to raise awareness to protect people in Canada from the harms of human trafficking.”

211 Saskatchewan is a one-stop service for people seeking a wide range of supports and information, including for those impacted by human trafficking and sexual exploitation, as well as intimate partner violence, sexual assault and family violence.

"From finding medical care to legal assistance to counselling, the range of services and resources is often complex and can be challenging to navigate for those needing immediate assistance," United Way Regina 211 Saskatchewan Director Kristin Nelson said. "211 Saskatchewan is proud to play an important role in restoring the dignity and safety of those impacted by human trafficking."

Over the next two weeks, the posters will be placed in high traffic locations throughout the province and shared through social media.

Anyone seeking support and information about human trafficking and sexual exploitation, can visit: saskatchewan.ca/211.

For more information on the Status of Women Office, please visit their website at: www.saskatchewan.ca/status-of-women-office.

