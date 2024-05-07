Submit Release
Manchin Announces $2.6 Million For Head Start Programs In Raleigh, Logan Counties

May 07, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,606,449 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for two Head Start programs at the Raleigh County Community Action Association and PRIDE Community Services in Logan County. Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that provide early learning and emotional development, health and safety, and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $2.6 million to support the critical efforts of these two Head Start programs, which will provide children in Raleigh and Logan Counties with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all children across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

$1,530,210 – Raleigh County Community Action Association, Raleigh County

$1,076,239 – PRIDE Community Services, Logan County

