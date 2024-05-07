Submit Release
Inside Porsche and Soho House’s Electric Night of Fashion

Porsche and Soho House’s Electric Night of Fashion with Guests Barry Keoghan, RAYE

New York, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The special evening celebrated fashion’s big night and the new all-electric Macan, hosted by Barry Keoghan, featuring a special musical performance by British singer-songwriter, RAYE.

Porsche and Soho House celebrated fashion’s big night and the new all-electric Macan on Monday, May 6 at Soho House New York. Hosted by actor Barry Keoghan, the star-studded affair featured a special live performance by British singer-songwriter, RAYE.

“We were thrilled to bring the new Macan Electric to the Big Apple,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing for Porsche. “On fashion’s biggest night, we celebrated fashion, design, and daring creativity across industries while gathering with friends of the brand. The energy was amazing – a truly inspiring night and a perfect launch for the new all-electric Macan.”

Porsche’s new all-electric Macan made a spectacular appearance in an alluring Electric Garden art installation in front of Soho House, inspired by the convergence of New York’s concrete jungle, the brilliant elegance of nature, and the electric future that’s on the horizon. This Electric Garden came to life through dreamlike vignettes that included two gardeners’ larger-than-life vines and an outpouring of elegant florals, all beneath the light of the Provence lavender moon that illuminated the night.

Throughout the night, guests enjoyed Soho House’s signature cocktails like the Picante de la Casa, Casa Verde, and Soho Mule, along with a specialty cocktail in honor of the evening, “Petal to the Metal,” which was crafted with vodka, vermouth, fresh berries, lavender, creme de violette, and lemon. Harley Viera Newton, DJ Ross One, and Mia Moretti kept the guests fueled all night while they danced to their sets.

A link to a full image gallery from yesterday’s celebration is below. And information on the new Macan Electric – including the chance to create a car just as individual as its driver – can be found at: https://contact.porsche.com/usa/all-electric-macan/.

