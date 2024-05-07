Explore55Plus Expands Services to Empower Home Sellers in Active Adult Communities
Explore55Plus is expanding services to include support for home sellers, providing personalized care and expert guidance making selling as rewarding as buying.CLERMONT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore55Plus, a trusted leader in assisting retirees with finding their dream homes in 55+ communities, is now offering expanded services to those looking to sell their properties. Building on a proven track record of helping hundreds of people find their ideal retirement homes, we are now extending our top-notch services, dedication, and personalized care to home sellers.
This new initiative supports not just sellers in Florida, but sellers who are relocating from other states. It will provide them with a seamless experience as they make the move during their next chapter. “Selling a home is just as important as buying one, especially when it comes to retirement planning,” says Ms. Jessi Noel, Media Relations Liaison at Explore55Plus. “Our goal is to support our home sellers every step of the way, with the same enthusiasm and expertise that our buyers have come to trust.”
Explore55Plus is an established go-to resource for retirees and those researching retirement options. The platform features a user-friendly experience, allowing clients to easily compare communities, HOA and CDD fees, view high-quality images, and watch exclusive interviews with real residents who live in the communities.
With this expansion, Explore55Plus now provides an even more comprehensive solution for those navigating the 55+ active adult community market. Sellers will now benefit from the company’s extensive network, market knowledge, and dedicated support throughout the process.
“We are excited for the opportunity to offer our expertise to more home sellers in this active market,” added Ms. Noel. “Our team is ready to provide the guidance and resources necessary for a smooth and successful selling experience.”
For more information about Explore55Plus and its expanded services, call 407-970-0958 or visit https://www.explore55plus.com. Explore the latest insights and tips by checking out the company’s blog at https://www.explore55plus.com/blog.
About Explore55Plus:
Based in Clermont, Florida, Explore55Plus is dedicated to helping retirees find their dream homes in active adult communities. Explore55Plus.com is a trusted online resource dedicated to helping people find their ideal 55+ community in Florida. We offer a wealth of information on communities, amenities, costs, and local living, as well as a free real estate agent matching service to connect buyers with experienced professionals. Whether you're just starting your search or ready to make an offer, Explore55Plus is your guide to a stress-free and fulfilling retirement in Florida.
With the introduction of new services aimed at assisting home sellers within 55+ communities, Explore55Plus continues to enhance its offerings, ensuring both selling and buying experiences are equally rewarding. For more detailed information, further comments, or to arrange an interview, please use the contact details provided. Additionally, explore the "How It Works" section on our website (https://www.explore55plus.com/how-it-works) or contact Ms. Jessi Noel for more information.
