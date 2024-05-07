Virginia War Memorial Announces 2024 Summer Teacher Institute Schedule »

Registration Now Open For Free Professional Development Seminars

For Virginia Educators

(Richmond, Va.) The Virginia War Memorial is offering two professional development opportunities for Virginia educators during June and July this year.

These 2024 Summer Teacher Institutes are free and open to all educators from throughout the Commonwealth and are tailored to those teaching middle and high school students. Both Teacher Institutes are held at the Memorial in downtown Richmond and include lunch, materials, and resources plus free parking onsite. Participants may be eligible to receive recertification points for attending.

Space is limited and pre-registration to participate in either or both of the Summer Teacher Institutes is required. For more information and to register to attend, please go to https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/schoolteachers/professionaldevelopment/

Presenters for the seminars include Virginia War Memorial Director of Education James Triesler, Virginia War Memorial Archivist Sylvia Marshall, Major General Mari K. Eder (U.S. Army, Retired), the author of The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line, and the staff of the National D-Day Memorial. Topics, dates and times for the Summer Teacher Institutes are:

Topic: Connecting Students to History: A Workshop on Research, Writing and Photography Date: Tuesday, June 18 (One Day) Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Topic: Normandy and Beyond: The Fight for Freedom Dates: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, July 16, 17 and 18 (Three Days) Times: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Tuesday and Thursday) 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Wednesday) for chartered bus trip from Virginia War Memorial to National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia and return to Richmond.



“We invite all Virginia educators, especially those who teach history and social studies, to join us for these exciting and informative Summer Teacher Institute sessions. Education is one of the primary missions of the Virginia War Memorial and educating those who teach our young people is one of the best ways we can fulfill this mission,” said Memorial Education Director James Triesler. “I encourage teachers to join us and register to attend either or both of these free seminars today.”

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates three long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

###