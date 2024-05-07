MADD Canada Applauds New Brunswick Government for Strengthening Impaired Driving Laws

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada commends the New Brunswick Government for taking steps to enhance road safety and combat impaired driving by introducing legislation to strengthen its administrative penalties and implement an Immediate Roadside Suspension (IRS) program.



MADD Canada National President, Tanya Hansen Pratt, lost her mother Beryl in 1999. “MADD Canada applauds the Government for making these changes. British Columbia pioneered IRS over a decade ago and they saw significant reductions in deaths and injuries caused by impaired drivers.”

IRS programs allow police to process some impaired drivers through an administrative regime as opposed to the criminal process. An effective IRS program provides cost savings and a reduction in the amount of time police spend doing paperwork as opposed to being back on the street proactively enforcing road safety laws and responding to other calls.

MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan, joined Minister Kris Austin, and police leaders for the announcement. “This legislation will help alleviate court backlogs and provide savings in police and prosecution costs, most importantly, can reduce impairment-related crash deaths and injuries. IRS programs provide immediate sanctions that hold impaired drivers accountable, including license suspensions, vehicle impoundments, remedial programs and ignition interlocks.”

Hansen Pratt said, “Despite the progress that has been made, impaired driving is still one of the leading causes of criminal death in Canada. Hundreds of Canadians are killed every year and thousands more are injured. MADD Canada believes IRP is an effective tool to combat impaired driving and reduce the tragedies on our roads. We also encourage the public to plan ahead for a safe ride home if they know they will be consuming alcohol and/or drugs and call 911 if they suspect someone is driving impaired.”

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving, and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

