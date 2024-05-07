Castle Lanterra Awards Four New Scholarships

National Multifamily Ownership Marks Eighth Year of Initiatives Providing Assistance to Residents Enrolling in Undergraduate and Graduate Programs

Suffern, NY, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suffern, NY - May 7, 2024 - Castle Lanterra (CL) , a leading New York-based national real estate investment firm, has awarded four new scholarships to residents at its properties across the country that are enrolling in undergraduate or graduate programs. 2024 marks the eighth consecutive year of the scholarship program, which assists current residents and their dependent children enrolling to an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in the upcoming school year.

Through its scholarship program, CL has awarded 32 residents with scholarships totaling $68,000. Awards are granted without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender, age, disability, or national origin.

“We are thrilled to once again award these much-needed scholarships to our residents as part of our ongoing effort to create tangible quality of life initiatives for our communities,” said Elie Rieder, CEO and Founder of CL. “We are proud of our most recent recipients and wish them the best as they take the next steps in their education.”

The recipients included Brien Maney (Hofstra University) from Metro 303 in Hempstead, NY; Tamika McReynolds (Fairleigh Dickinson University) from Harbor Pointe in Bayonne, NJ; and Victoria Edison (University of Delaware) and Carolyn Klepper (University of Texas at Austin) from The Residences at Triangle in Austin, TX.

About Castle Lanterra

Formed in 2009 by Elie Rieder, Castle Lanterra (CL) is a privately held real estate investment company focused on repositioning multifamily communities, acquiring quality, new-construction properties and pursuing emerging investment opportunities in strategic growth markets throughout the United States. Through its CL Credit Opportunities platform, headed by industry veteran James Glasgow, the firm is focusing on the origination and acquisition of mezzanine and preferred equity. Mr. Rieder has bought and sold tens of thousands of residential units throughout the United States and is also responsible for managing his family office, which is diversified across asset classes. With an emphasis on intrinsic value and downside protection and a focus on achieving stable cash flows by implementing physical and operational enhancements, CL aims to maximize NOI and provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investment partners. Since inception, CL has completed over $3 billion of transaction volume across 12,000 multifamily units and over 890,000 square feet of commercial space.

