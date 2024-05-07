Wastewater Bypass City of Fontanelle to Middle Nodaway River

ADAIR COUNTY—Heavy precipitation is causing a bypass of untreated wastewater from the City of Fontanelle. It is flowing from the lift station located at Washington and Main Streets in town to an unnamed tributary which runs over a mile before reaching the Middle Nodaway River.

The bypassing began at 11:15 p.m. last night. The amount of the discharge is unknown at this time. DNR staff are monitoring the situation and sampling has been required.

It is recommended to stay away from this area until the bypass has stopped.