Press Kitchen Adds New York PR Specialist, Names Director of Communications

(LT) PR Specialist Rachel Jacobs , (RT) Director Of Communications Amanda Drum

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning boutique public relations agency Press Kitchen announces the addition of Brooklyn-based Rachel Jacobs to its New York office as a PR Specialist. A graduate of Fordham University where she studied Digital Technology and Emerging Media, Jacobs has risen quickly during her years in entertainment publicity in Manhattan, building media relationships and gaining experience representing acclaimed musical artists, entertainment companies, non-profits, and tech startups. In other Press Kitchen news, longtime PR expert Amanda Drum has been promoted to Director of Communications at the agency. Amanda and Rachel will collaborate to lead successful campaigns for clients at the growing bicoastal agency in their new roles.

Notes agency Founder/CEO Virginia Scripps, “We are excited to reinforce Press Kitchen’s New York presence with a creative and highly focused PR pro like Rachel. In addition, the promotion of Amanda to Director of Communications is well deserved and will help our agency continue on its upward trajectory of growth and client diversification.”

Jacobs, originally from St. Louis, Missouri but now residing in Williamsburg, Brooklyn has worked at various media companies and developed a passion for public relations. Her interest lies in the intersection of entertainment and technology where each day brings new challenges and opportunities to creatively engage and tell stories.

Amanda Drum, now Director of Communications, moves further into a strategic oversight role. Reporting directly to Scripps, Amanda supervises agency PR activities and provides strategy for business development initiatives and team communications within Press Kitchen. Amanda joined Press Kitchen in 2015 as part of their robust internship program, rising to a PR assistant position a year later. Swiftly climbing the ranks over nearly eight years with the agency, Amanda is a trusted consultant to clients and media outlets alike.

Since 2000, Press Kitchen has built a trusted public relations brand, winning many prestigious honors, including the Bulldog Star of PR Gold Award in the Boutique Agency of the Year category and Women World Awards Gold. Virginia Scripps was honored as an LA Times Inspirational Woman, a highly competitive and coveted distinction. The agency’s clients, 93% of whom are on retainer, are leaders in advertising, tech and entertainment. In 2017, Press Kitchen opened its Manhattan office, which collaborates with its West Coast operation to serve an impressive client roster, some of whom have partnered with the firm for over a decade.



About Press Kitchen

Press Kitchen is a bicoastal PR boutique that raises the profile of clients through expertly crafted PR and social media campaigns. Our corporate PR services have elevated many brands to the next level of industry awareness, business development, and cultural relevance.