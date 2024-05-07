In Honor of Fentanyl Awareness Day, American Addiction Centers Highlights a Valuable Resource for Families:FentanylSupport.org

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation observes Fentanyl Awareness Day on May 7, American Addiction Centers (AAC) is committed to raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and providing a lifeline to those in need through its new website, FentaylSupport.org. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become a major contributor to the ongoing opioid epidemic, with overdose deaths steadily increasing since 2012. In 2022 alone, synthetic opioid overdose deaths, predominantly involving fentanyl, reached a staggering 73,654 deaths.



FentanylSupport.org provides in depth insight on the dangers of fentanyl, encouraging proactive steps towards harm reduction, health and wellness. With the majority of individuals starting their search for help online, the website offers the most up-to-date information on fentanyl and how to access care close to home.

“With so much misinformation out there, we felt it was critical to provide reliable, research-based content that empowers individuals and communities to make informed decisions and take action against this devastating crisis.” said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, Chief Medical Officer of American Addiction Centers. "We envision a future where every individual in need of addiction treatment has access to the resources and support required to reach recovery.”

The comprehensive resources available on FentanylSupport.org include 35 pages covering various aspects of fentanyl use, including its effects, overdose, withdrawal, and polysubstance use, as well as treatment options for opioid use disorder (OUD). Additionally, the website provides comprehensive guides on finding addiction treatment assistance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ensuring individuals can access the help they need, regardless of their location.

