Victimized Mother launches a new initiative to help save children’s lives in vehicle shootings
Mother launches a new initiative to save children’s lives in vehicle shootingsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mother of Jeremiah Moore, the 7-year-old boy who was fatally shot in East Chicago, IN on July 12th, 2022 while sleeping in the back seat of their vehicle, is launching an innovative initiative to prevent or significantly reduce the number of children mistakenly being shot while riding in vehicles.
Imagine that families, in high crime areas, can feel safer because their vehicle is less likely to be mistaken as a rival gang and less likely to be car jacked. Ollie Holiness said, “we were ambushed by different vehicles, as a result of mistaken identity and the perpetrators have not been caught.”
To honor her son’s legacy, Ollie Holiness of Chicago, IL created the Jeremiah Moore Crusade (JMC) to help prevent children from being shot while riding in a vehicle. This initiative is a vehicle version of the Safe Passage program currently used to mitigate violence around schools. “We’re taking a proactive approach!” We’ve developed an effective tool to dissuade young criminals from blindly shooting at vehicles that are mistaken as opposing gang members. By visually showing criminally minded gangs that vehicles marked with “Children Aboard SAFE PASSAGE™” magnetic signs on both side doors are not to be mistakenly targeted as opposing gangs because children are aboard and they deserve a Safe Passage. We strongly believe that gangs and criminals DO NOT want to shoot and kill innocent children riding in vehicles. Statistics show that criminals do not like to jack vehicles with children aboard.
Jeremiah Moore was a young Activist, who just weeks before his tragedy attended a Youth Rally in downtown Chicago against gun violence.
CHICAGO (CBS News) reported, “It has been happening with frightening regularity – children in Chicago are being shot, and in many cases killed, while riding in cars with family.”
Ollie Holiness has partnered with innovator Edric Sizemore to launch this “Children Aboard SAFE PASSAGE™ Vehicle” initiative, because every child deserves a Safe Passage. She feels that her vehicle would not have been targeted if the perpetrators knew children were in the van.
The JMC is seeking to form alliances with people, charitable foundations and organizations looking for effective, proactive solutions to help save the lives of children in every community in the US. The Safe Passage Vehicle signs will be donated and given away to families by Ollie Holiness and ESize Enterprise at a Violence Prevention Summer Kick Off event, May 25th, 2024, 12 noon, at Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St. Chicago, IL. We plan to expand this initiative, give away, to other communities throughout Chicago and the US.
