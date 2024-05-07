3rd May 2024

Minister Higgins visits Local enterprise office in Wexford

Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Business, Emer Higgins T.D., visited the Wexford Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) today, where she was welcomed by Cathaoirleach, John Fleming, Chief Executive, Eddie Taffe, Director of Service, Liz Hore and the LEO Head of Enterprise, Breege Cosgrave.

Minister Higgins then met with the Wexford LEO team and heard about the work underway in the county before meeting a number of their client companies. The first of these was Wave Dynamics, a leading provider of acoustic consultancy services. The company have offices in Dublin and Wexford and a presence in the UK and offer expertise working on infrastructure and specialist projects where bespoke acoustic design solutions are required.

The Minister Higgins spoke with Ed Sheehan of Apex Geophysics, a company that provides specialist geophysical and geological services to the engineering, environmental and natural resource sectors, offering quality service to consulting engineering companies, state and semi state agencies and local authorities amongst others.

The Minister was then introduced to Gillian Duggan White of Sully and Juno, a business founded by Gillian and Nina Shelton in 2021. They recognised a lack of sensory friendly clothing for children and adults in Europe and brought together their knowledge and experience in design, to create Ireland's only sensory friendly design house. The result is an extensive range of sensory friendly sweaters and leggings, and many of their products incorporate the Irish language.

Minister Higgins said:

“I am delighted to visit the Wexford Local Enterprise Office and meet with the LEO teams and LEO clients. It is a pleasure to see the hard work that is happening on the ground and to see first-hand the work the LEOs and the Department are doing to support these businesses.”

The Minister then travelled to Biostór Ireland Limited in Rosslare Harbour for a tour of their technologically advanced, bio storage facility. The company store products such as bone marrow, peripheral blood stem cells and lymphocytes for transplantation. Biostór’s Smart Container project is a unique service supporting the Irish pharmaceutical sector, providing a dedicated temperate-controlled service centre for SkyCell Switzerland creating a “Wexford-centred hub for supply into Europe”.

On the conclusion of her visit, Minister Higgins said:

“It is great to see the entrepreneurial spirit that exists here in Wexford. To witness the variety of business is very heartening and I am delighted that the Government can encourage and drive a thriving local business environment with assistance from LEOs and other supports. This in turn drives job creation and economic growth in our communities all over the country.”

