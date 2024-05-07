Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrest and Charges Filed Against a Former Solano State Prison Correctional Officer

SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest and felony charges filed against a former Solano State Prison Correctional Officer. Following grand jury proceedings, the suspect has been indicted on four felony charges, including conspiracy to smuggle weapons and other contraband into a penal institution, attempting to bring a deadly weapon into a penal institution, and receiving bribes.

“Regardless of occupation or position, our office is committed to holding those who break the law accountable,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “No one is above the law. I am thankful to our state and federal law enforcement partners for their work on this case.”

"The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation strongly condemns any peace officer who violates their oath and shatters the public’s trust,” said Secretary Jeff Macomber, who oversees the state’s prison system. “Let this serve as a reminder that we will seek accountability from those who refuse to follow the law.”

“We are grateful for our strong, collaborative partnership with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and California Department of Justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Siddhartha Patel of the FBI Sacramento Field Office.

The suspect, a resident of Rancho Cordova, served as a correctional officer at Solano State Prison between February of 2020 and September 2021. During this time, he allegedly accepted thousands of dollars in cash payments to bring a wide range of contraband into the prison. The contraband allegedly ranged from cell phones, tobacco, and alcohol to deadly weapons. He is accused of coordinating the types of contraband, delivery details, and his fees through an inmate and out-of-custody accomplice.

The suspect was arrested by California Department of Justice’s Division of Law Enforcement, Bureau of Investigations and booked into the Sacramento County jail. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

It is important to note that a criminal indictment contains charges that must be proven in a court of law. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A copy of the redacted indictment is available here.