Letting the civilian police or Hamas retain control of any facet of governance would be hard to swallow for Israel, but could be feasible as part of a deal to return the hostages.
None of these measures will work without the others, however, and all are likely moot without a ceasefire in place, because the scale, coordination and rapidity of the response now required are incompatible with ongoing fighting.
You just read:
Israel has made Gaza the deadliest place for aid workers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.