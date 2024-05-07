Maude's Ventures Lights the Way in Dementia Care
SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maude's Ventures is an initiative of The Ferry Foundation that offers grants to early-stage ideas enhancing dementia and Alzheimer's care.
Applications for the 2024 competition open on Monday, May 13th and close Monday, August 5th and can be found here: https://maudesventures.org/apply-coming-soon/.
Do you have an impactful solution to improve dementia care? Individuals, nonprofits, and businesses can apply for up to a $50,000 grant to bring their vision to life.
Maude's Ventures is a story of love and dedication fueled by founder Richard Ferry's experience caring for his wife, Maude. Witnessing firsthand the limitations in dementia care ignited his passion for making a difference.
Maude’s Ventures boasts a powerful track record. Past winners include Ella by Taproot, an AI assistant that eases behavioral issues, Lorenzo's House, the national leader in family support for younger-onset Alzheimer’s care, and EMC2, an ambitious initiative to 10x the number of memory cafes across the United States.
By funding innovative solutions, Maude's Ventures fuels progress in dementia care, offering hope for a brighter future for patients and caregivers alike.
The Ferry Foundation, based in Seattle, is a family-run philanthropic organization rooted in the Catholic tradition. Their mission is to improve the quality and dignity of human life in the surrounding communities, especially for the most vulnerable. Learn more about The Ferry Foundations at https://www.ferryfound.org/.
Join us in our mission to improve the well-being of people living with dementia and their caregivers!
Visit the Maude’s Ventures website to learn more: https://maudesventures.org/
Giulia Benvenuto
