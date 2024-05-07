Submit Release
AGO Condolences for Fallen Santaquin Police Officer

Last Sunday morning, a Santaquin police officer was hit and killed by a semi-truck. In response, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes shares the following statement:

This news is heart-rending and tragic. The loss of an officer in our own state cuts especially deep for all of us in the Utah law enforcement community.

May the peace he fought so hard to protect now rest upon his soul. The Utah Attorney General’s Office sends our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of our fallen brother, as well as to Chief Hurst and the Santaquin Police Department.

Just a few days ago we celebrated at the annual Utah Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial the joy of a full year without a loss of anyone in the line of duty. Next year’s services will be far more somber.

