Porsche St. Louis Wins 2024 Porsche Premier Center Award Honor for Entrepreneurial Spirt, and Operational Excellence
This prestigious designation reflects indiGO Auto Group’s unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of our dealership, ensuring an unparalleled experience for our valued clients,”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porsche Cars North America has selected Porsche St. Louis as a 2024 Porsche Premier Center. This honor, awarded to only 25 of the German car manufacturer’s 198 U.S. dealerships, recognizes dealers who consistently go above and beyond Porsche’s high quality standards and demonstrate a true passion for the brand and its customers.
— James Drake, Porsche St. Louis General Manager
“We are pleased to honor Porsche St. Louis with our 2024 Premier Center award,” said Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “The team at Porsche St. Louis performs at a high level in all aspects of the business. We applaud and appreciate the commitment they show to the Porsche brand and to Porsche customers every day.”
The Porsche Premier Center program scores dealers in a variety of sales, marketing, and customer service metrics. The Premier Center designation is awarded only to those able to demonstrate consistent excellence from a highly trained and dedicated team of employees.
“Porsche owners are passionate about their cars in a way no other automotive brand can match,” Lawrence said. “Porsche Premier Centers, like Porsche St. Louis, deliver an ownership experience that perfectly complements the Porsche driving experience.”
“This prestigious designation reflects indiGO Auto Group’s unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of our dealership, ensuring an unparalleled experience for our valued clients,” said Porsche St. Louis General Manager, James Drake. “We are proud to represent the Porsche brand and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations.”
About Porsche St. Louis
A proud member of indiGO Auto Group, Porsche St. Louis is the single point exclusive Porsche Center in St. Louis, MO. The award-winning dealership offers the finest selection of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Porsches in the U.S., and a white glove ownership and service experience. Porsche St. Louis is located at 2970 S. Hanley Road, St. Louis MO. Learn more at www.porschestlouis.com
