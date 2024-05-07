Verita adds new Workers’ Compensation solution to its suite of casualty products

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verita (Verita CSG, Inc.), a Managing General Underwriting (MGU) company, today announced the introduction of a new Workers’ Compensation offering for clients. This new WC solution complements Verita’s comprehensive casualty offering which already includes General Liability, Auto, and Umbrella/Excess Liability coverages.



Verita is reshaping the landscape by bringing a robust, technical approach to underwriting, risk advisory services, and claims management. For mid-sized and larger companies throughout the U.S., Verita’s technical expertise brings retail brokers and independent agents a new Workers’ Compensation solution, along with products from Verita’s suite of casualty solutions.

The expansive casualty coverage solutions now available to clients are structured and targeted to serve particular industries including Real Estate, Hospitality, Financial Institutions, and Professional Services companies. The new WC solution from Verita completes the comprehensive casualty offering for clients, aligning the deep technical expertise and industry-specific knowledge for the underwriting process to deliver optimal casualty risk transfer options to clients.

Neal Enriquez, Chief Underwriting Officer, Verita, commented: “The Verita team is excited to round out our casualty offering with the launch of our new Workers’ Compensation product. The addition of a Workers Compensation product to Verita’s suite of casualty solutions allows us to provide a holistic casualty solution to our broker partners and insureds.”

Edward Chiang, CEO, Verita, added: “The launch of our new Workers’ Compensation capabilities represents a significant milestone for us. We are now providing a full suite of Casualty insurance solutions to our insureds and broker partners. I am also incredibly pleased with the new partnerships we have developed, setting the foundation for long-term success. Verita is poised to continue developing new products, along with strengthening its strategic partnerships across the platform.”

To learn more, please visit: www.veritainc.com

About Verita

Verita CSG, Inc. (d/b/a Verita CSG Insurance Services, Inc. in the States of California and New York) (“Verita”) is a general agent with its principal place of business in Portsmouth, New Hampshire (CA license #: 0660690). Verita underwrites insurance business on behalf of certain non-affiliated insurance companies subject to pre-approved underwriting guidelines. Verita is licensed as a property casualty insurance agency in all states in which products are offered. Availability and qualification for coverage, terms, rates and discounts may vary by jurisdiction. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the issuing insurance carrier. Coverage under any insurance policy is subject to the terms and conditions of that policy and is ultimately the decision of the buyer. Verita receives commission and/or additional compensation from its insurance company partners in connection with its sale of insurance to you. WTW is an investor in Verita.

