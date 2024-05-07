WAKE RADIOLOGY SUPPORTS TRIANGLE RACE FOR THE CURE WITH THIRD LARGEST TEAM, $11,100 CONTRIBUTION

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare, the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle, contributed $11,100 to breast cancer research as a Gold Sponsor of the 2024 Komen Triangle Race for the Cure, held Saturday, May 4, at Boxyard RTP in Research Triangle Park.

This year, more than 50 members of the Wake Radiology team participated in the 5K race, two of whom are breast cancer survivors. Since the event fell on Star Wars Day, the team cleverly leveraged the popular pun, “May the fourth be with you,” and named itself the Mammdalorians. The Mammdalorians were the third largest team registered for the event.

“We love how the community came together to support life-saving breast cancer research and raise critical funds for the care of patients fighting this deadly disease,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, president and managing partner, Wake Radiology. “We’re proud that since we started participating more than 10 years ago, we’ve raised more than $135,000 and signed up countless patients for our 3D mammograms. 3D mammography offers greater visualization of breast tissue than traditional 2D screening exams, improving the accuracy of early detection when cancer is most treatable.”

As an official sponsor of the race, Wake Radiology had a tent where team members encouraged attendees to schedule their annual mammograms. One way to do so was through Wake Radiology’s text to schedule technology, a convenient option always available to patients as they schedule their mammograms.

As an added incentive to schedule an exam, Wake Radiology offered race participants and spectators a chance to enter to win four on-site giveaways. The Trendy Basket featured a lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag and $100 gift card, the Sporty Basket included a pink pickleball set and $100 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, and for the food lover, a basket with Angus Barn steak sauce, seasoning and a $100 gift card. Breast cancer survivors were exclusively invited to enter to win the Spa Basket, which included a $200 Umstead Spa gift card. The Umstead Hotel and Spa generously donated body polish, a candle and bubble bath to accompany the gift card.

This year in North Carolina, an estimated 11,190 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 1,450 will die of the disease. For more information, or to make a gift in support of breast cancer research and patients, please visit https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/attend-events/race-for-the-cure/ .

About Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. Since then, Wake Radiology UNC REX has expanded to include more than 50 subspecialty radiologists at more than a dozen locations in Wake County and throughout the greater Triangle. 3D mammography is offered at multiple locations throughout the communities they serve. Wake Radiology UNC REX has been first to introduce numerous methods of imaging, including AI technology, and subspecialized radiology to Wake County. To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com .

About Susan G. Komen

In 1980, Nancy G. Brinker promised her dying sister, Susan, that she would do everything in her power to end breast cancer forever. In 1982, that promise became the Susan G. Komen® organization and the beginning of a global movement. What was started with $200 and a shoebox full of potential donor names has now grown into the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer. To date, we’ve invested nearly $3.6 billion in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries. Our efforts helped reduce deaths from breast cancer by 43% since 1989 and we won’t stop until our promise is fulfilled.

