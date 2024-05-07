French Artist Alexandra Khazin to Exhibit "Play Time" at Galerie 3F in Montmartre, Paris
French artist Alexandra Khazin, currently based in South Africa, will showcase her work in the solo exhibition "Play Time"PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- French artist Alexandra Khazin, currently based in South Africa, will showcase her work in the solo exhibition "Play Time" from June 24 to June 30, 2024, at Galerie 3F, located at 58, rue des 3 Frères, 75018 Paris. This exhibition promises to bring a refreshing burst of creativity to the heart of Montmartre.
"Play Time" explores themes of imagination and intuition through visual art that invokes the freedom and curiosity of childhood. Khazin's use of vivid colors and engaging textures offers an immersive experience that encourages visitors to connect with their own inner child.
"Bringing 'Play Time' to Paris is an opportunity to share my love for intuitive, spontaneous and playful ways of creating," says Khazin. "I aim to inspire visitors to engage interactively with the works and access the treasures of their own imagination."
The exhibition is open from 11 AM to 7 PM on weekends and from 3:30 PM to 6 PM on weekdays. Admission is free, and all artworks displayed will be available for purchase. For more information about Alexandra Khazin and "Play Time", please visit alexandrakhazin.com.
About Alexandra Khazin:
Alexandra Khazin is a French artist and expressive arts therapist. She has exhibited in Athens, Johannesburg and Shanghai and runs an expressive arts therapy private practice. Intuition and playfulness are at the heart of her work and everything she does. She lives in South Africa with her family.
Alexandra Khazin
alexandrakhazin.com
+27 72 047 3934
info@alexandrakhazin.com