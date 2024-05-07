Submit Release
Senator Schwank’s Office Processes Over 400 Property Tax and Rent Rebate Applications During District Tour

Reading — May 7, 2024 — Sen. Judy Schwank’s office concluded its district-wide Property Tax and Rent Rebate Tour on April 24 with a visit to the B’nai B’rith Apartments in Reading. In total, the tour included 11 stops and processed over 400 applications.

Last year, the Pennsylvania General Assembly approved a historic expansion of the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program. With this expansion, the maximum standard rebate increased from $650 to $1,000 and the income limit for renters and homeowners increased to $45,000.

The program’s expansion made an estimated 170,000 more Pennsylvanians eligible. To ensure that her newly eligible constituents could access the program, Schwank organized a tour of her district.

Stops included the Oakshire Apartments, Mifflin Community Library, Exeter Community Library, the Muhlenberg Township Building, Penn’s Common Court Apartments, the Spring Township Building, Wyomissing Public Library, Penn’s Crossing, The Manor at Market Square, Fleetwood Borough Hall and the B’nai B’rith Apartments.

“We made a concerted effort this year to engage with the community and provide our constituents with easy access to applications and assistance in processing them,” Schwank said. “Thankfully, we have a lot of folks who are applying for the first time this year because they are newly qualified. This is a great program, and it’s important to me that all my constituents that are eligible can take advantage.”

Schwank added that although the tour has concluded, her office can still fill out applications at her Muhlenberg Township office, located at 210 George Street, Reading, PA 19605. To schedule an appointment, please call Sen. Schwank’s office at (610) 929-2151.

