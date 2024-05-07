Zensah Launches Sport Aromatherapy Shower Tabs to Give Athletes the Ultimate Aromatherapy Experience

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zensah, the pioneer of graduated compression wear and innovative sportswear for 20 years, proudly announces the launch of its latest product: The Sport Aromatherapy Shower Tabs. Crafted with precision in the United States and these tabs are designed to transform athlete’s daily shower routine into a rejuvenating spa-like experience. Zensah believes entering the shower tab market is another crucial method to integrate into the flourishing recovery industry through this innovative self-care product.

For this inaugural leap into the wellness and self-care space, the brand has chosen to manufacture exclusively with a producer in the USA, to maintain a high level of quality, excellence in fabrication, and superior ingredients. Zensah’s loyal customers expect a high caliber of craftsmanship in the brand’s athletic and compression products and the Sport Aromatherapy Shower Steamers are uphold these company standards.

"Self-care is a supremely important part of health, and as a brand geared toward athletics, compression, and fitness – our customers’ wellness and self-care is always top of mine. We are committed to empowering our customers to embrace rituals that enhance their overall well-being and recovery. We’re constantly thinking about new ways to be a part of our customer’s routine, even when they are not running, training, or working out. The Sport Aromatherapy Shower Tabs are our answer for another innovative way to enhance recovery." said Sarah Humphries, Marketing Director at Zensah.

Shower Tabs are also known as shower steamers, or shower bombs. Zensah’s tabs are infused with natural eucalyptus and menthol essential oils, the Sport Aromatherapy Shower Tabs offer a refreshing and invigorating sensation from the moment they are activated in the shower. These essential oils were chosen specifically for their touted aromatherapy benefits and fresh, exhilarating scent.

Unlike traditional bath bombs, Zensah’s Sport Aromatherapy Shower Tabs are specifically formulated for use in the shower, making them convenient and hassle-free for use in athlete’s everyday routine. For use, a shower tab should be placed on the floor of the shower away from direct water flow. Once steam and droplets from the shower stream activates the tab, the revitalizing scent of eucalyptus and menthol will fill the room. Athlete’s use of aromatherapy for wellness, mindfulness, stress relief, and revitalization is the goal with this inventive product.

For more information about Sport Aromatherapy Shower Tabs, visit the product listing here.

To explore our complete range of athletic, fitness, and recovery products, visit www.zensah.com.

About Zensah:

Zensah was founded in 2004 with the mission to help all athletes reach their highest level of performance via revolutionary technology. The origin of the brand name comes from the Italian word “SENZA, meaning “to be without,” and this is a foundational and fundamental belief of the company - that athletes should be without limits.