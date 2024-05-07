Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,777 in the last 365 days.

Armenia: call for non-governmental organisations or foundations to join newly-funded civil society platform

Under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a civil society platform has been established in Armenia as a forum to meet and exchange views. 

The Platform will consist of representatives of civil society of the European Union and representatives of civil society networks and platforms of Armenia.

Today, the selection committee set up to form the composition of this civil society platform launched a call for membership.

Non-governmental organisations or foundations not constituting employers’ associations or trade unions, having performed activities in any of the areas covered by CEPA within the recent three years and having produced reports in those project topics, are invited to apply.

The deadline for applications is 15 May.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Armenia: call for non-governmental organisations or foundations to join newly-funded civil society platform

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more