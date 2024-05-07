Armenia: call for non-governmental organisations or foundations to join newly-funded civil society platform

Under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a civil society platform has been established in Armenia as a forum to meet and exchange views.

The Platform will consist of representatives of civil society of the European Union and representatives of civil society networks and platforms of Armenia.

Today, the selection committee set up to form the composition of this civil society platform launched a call for membership.

Non-governmental organisations or foundations not constituting employers’ associations or trade unions, having performed activities in any of the areas covered by CEPA within the recent three years and having produced reports in those project topics, are invited to apply.

The deadline for applications is 15 May.

Find out more

Press release