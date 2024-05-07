EU launches new communication campaign to showcase its support to Ukrainian civil society and media

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the EU has announced the launch of the all-Ukrainian communication campaign ‘Together We Act. Together We Are Europe’.

This initiative aims to shine a light on the pivotal role of civil society and media in Ukraine’s resilience and reconstruction, showcasing their achievements thanks to EU support.

Running from May to July 2024 across Ukraine (excluding occupied territories and combat zones), the campaign will feature informational and educational events, interactive sessions, discussions, and workshops involving CSOs and the public. Also, press tours and press meetings will be organised for the media. Events will be held in Kyiv and regions of Ukraine.

All events can be found on campaign website, and the EU Delegation to Ukraine pages on Facebook, Instagram ,and Twitter/Х.

As of the first quarter of 2024, there are 63 EU grant projects supporting civil society in Ukraine with a total budget over €104 million. On average, the smallest EU grant amount is €60,000, while the biggest is €10 million.

As of today, the European Union also funds a number of grant projects with a total budget of €28 million, to support Ukrainian media and journalists. In particular, these projects provide financial assistance for the functioning of Ukrainian media, the safety of journalists, and the fight against disinformation, psychological media operations, manipulations, etc.

“Ukrainian society has shown incredible resilience. It quickly adapted to the new difficult conditions of full scale war and has become a partner of the government in defending the country,” EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová said. “Civil society and the free media have been important agents of change in Ukraine. The European Union has provided and will continue to provide them with comprehensive support.”

Find out more

Press release