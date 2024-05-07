Cinq Music Acquires Music Catalog of Legendary Hitmaker Flow La Movie

The highly sought-after acquisition deal marks the latest growth move for the leading indie label, distributor and publisher, spearheading the global expansion for the mega producer’s acclaimed work and legacy

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinq Music today announced the catalog acquisition of late legendary Puerto Rican music producer and hitmaker, Flow La Movie. The robust catalog from José Angel Hernández (better known as Flow La Movie) reflects his ability to create global hits, and boasts monster singles such as “Te Boté” — whose chart-topping remix featuring Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Nicky Jam has over 4B global streams, spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 and remains the top Latin RIAA Certified record in history. The Flow La Movie catalog joins Cinq’s distinct repertoire of world-renowned artists and musical works, further magnifying the leading independent record label, distributor and publisher’s dominance in the Latin market and reinforcing its position as the definitive home for music creators in the U.S. and globally.



The late Hernández founded his Flow La Movie record label in 2016 and developed a chart-topping repertoire with his artists, Nio Garcia and Casper Magico, who also participated in the sale. The catalog sale was possible through Flow La Movie’s estate, now administered by his daughter, Keigelyan Hernandez and with collaboration from GLAD Empire. With the addition of Flow La Movie’s unique music identity, Cinq continues its proven track record in Latin music, which has experienced tremendous growth in the past decade and shows no signs of slowing down. Cinq’s unmistakable influence and industry-wide reputation as well as its unique ability to identify and nurture one-of-a-kind artists, songwriters and producers like Flow La Movie – whose work has helped to propel the Reggaeton genre to unprecedented heights – makes it the perfect home for the hit-filled catalog. While Cinq’s music portfolio ranges across all genres and borders, its roster skews heavily in Musica Mexicana, Reggaeton, Hip-Hop, and R&B, and includes Latin heavy hitters Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Fuerza Regida, and Natanael Cano, among others.

“Reggaeton has been a core element of our DNA since the founding of this company. I remember the day that “Te Boté” was released and watching the remix catapult into a global phenomenon,” said Barry Daffurn, Cinq Music President and Co-founder. “We all mourned the loss of José, and we are honored to continue his legacy with the addition of his catalog to our storied portfolio. Cinq is committed to honoring his life’s work and to preserving his remarkable legacy. We have tremendous respect and admiration for him and his family, and we are looking forward to continuing to build upon the special place that he occupies in the hearts of music fans everywhere.”

In acquiring the expansive catalog, which contains hits “Te Boté”, “La Jeepeta” and “Travesuras”, 2024 promises to be a great year for the independent record label, distributor and publisher, with a slew of new releases, artist signings and collaborations, and a new office in Nashville, cementing its status as a leading music presence around the world.

About Cinq Music

Cinq Music is a technology-driven music distributor, record label, and publisher with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Bogota, Medellin, Seoul, Minsk, and Colombo. Cinq’s prominent repertoire has won Grammy awards and dozens of Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications, and has held numerous number one chart positions across a variety of Billboard charts. Its impressive roster includes culturally significant artists in Latin Music such as Anuel AA, Arc Angel, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Fuerza Regida, and Natanael Cano, as well as English language Pop and Hip-Hop icons such as Jason Derulo, Sean Kingston, T.I., and many more. Cinq Music is a division of GoDigital Media Group , a multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson, with a mission to connect consumers to joy through content, community, and commerce. For more information, visit www.cinqmusic.com .