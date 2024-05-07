CBH Rentals Launches Brand New Luxury Rental Community, Yellowstone in Meridian, Idaho

Meridian, Idaho, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestled in the heart of Meridian, Idaho, a new beacon of luxury living is set to emerge with the grand opening of Yellowstone, a meticulously crafted 216-unit apartment community.

Designed to incorporate modern comfort and convenience, Yellowstone offers an unparalleled living experience. With a prime location and an array of upscale features, Yellowstone redefines the standard for apartment living in Meridian.

"We're thrilled to introduce Yellowstone to the vibrant Meridian community," said Tasha Stanton, Director of CBH Rentals, "Our vision is to create a community where residents can enjoy the best of both worlds - the serenity of resort-style living combined with the convenience of urban amenities."

At the heart of Yellowstone lies an oasis of leisure and recreation, offering residents a variety of amenities to unwind and entertain.

Resort-Style Amenities include:

Resort-Style Pool: Dive into luxury and soak up the sun in Yellowstone's resort-style pool, the perfect spot to relax and rejuvenate on warm Idaho days.

Dive into luxury and soak up the sun in Yellowstone's resort-style pool, the perfect spot to relax and rejuvenate on warm Idaho days. BBQ Entertaining Space: Host unforgettable gatherings with friends and family at the BBQ entertaining space, equipped with state-of-the-art grilling facilities and ample seating.

Host unforgettable gatherings with friends and family at the BBQ entertaining space, equipped with state-of-the-art grilling facilities and ample seating. Fire Pit: Gather around the fire pit under the starlit sky for cozy evenings and intimate conversations with neighbors and friends.

Gather around the fire pit under the starlit sky for cozy evenings and intimate conversations with neighbors and friends. Gym: Stay fit and active without ever leaving home at Yellowstone's fully-equipped gym, featuring cutting-edge exercise equipment for every fitness enthusiast.

Stay fit and active without ever leaving home at Yellowstone's fully-equipped gym, featuring cutting-edge exercise equipment for every fitness enthusiast. Pickleball Court: Embrace the spirit of friendly competition on the community's pickleball court, where residents can enjoy hours of fun and recreation.

Embrace the spirit of friendly competition on the community's pickleball court, where residents can enjoy hours of fun and recreation. Dog Washing Stations & Dog Park: Pamper your furry companions at the on-site dog washing stations, or let them roam and play freely at the spacious dog park, designed with their happiness and well-being in mind.

Pamper your furry companions at the on-site dog washing stations, or let them roam and play freely at the spacious dog park, designed with their happiness and well-being in mind. Parcel Lockers: Enjoy the convenience of secure package delivery with Yellowstone's parcel lockers, ensuring that your deliveries are safe and easily accessible at all times.

Luxurious Living Spaces

Step inside Yellowstone's thoughtfully designed apartments and experience a world of sophistication and comfort. Each unit boasts high-end finishes and modern conveniences, including:

Stainless Steel Appliances: Discover culinary delights in the gourmet kitchen, equipped with stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave, blending style with functionality.

Discover culinary delights in the gourmet kitchen, equipped with stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave, blending style with functionality. Full-Size Washer and Dryer: Experience the ultimate convenience with in-unit full-size washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze.

Experience the ultimate convenience with in-unit full-size washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze. Versatile Floor Plans: Choose from a variety of meticulously designed 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, each offering ample living space and an abundance of natural light.

Join the Yellowstone Community

Experience luxury living and become part of the vibrant Yellowstone community. With its unparalleled amenities, prime location, and exquisite living spaces, Yellowstone sets a new standard for upscale apartment living in Meridian, Idaho.

For leasing inquiries and more information, visit cbhhomes.com/communities/meridian/yellowstone-apartments/ or contact (208) 314-9841.

About CBH Homes & CBH Rentals:

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #48 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

Attachment

CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com