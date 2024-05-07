Woodbridge International Announces Promotions to Drive Ongoing Organizational & Client Success

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of several team members who are elevating into broader leadership roles within the firm. The firm has promoted Pat Laliberte to Senior VP, Simba Zingoni to Senior Associate, Johan Maritz to Senior Analyst, as well as Morgan Kelly, Chelsea Manoek, and Mikaeel Adam to Associates. Additional promotions include Belinda Fuller to Senior Business Writer, Clayton Muller to Senior Marketing Associate, and Janice Millea to Senior Marketing & Special Projects Associate.



We are thrilled to recognize the exceptional talent within our organization and are proud to promote these individuals who have consistently demonstrated their expertise, dedication, and commitment to our clients' success," said Jacob Koenig, Partner and Head of the Closing Department at Woodbridge International. "Their promotions underscore our firm's unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class M&A advisory services and providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients."

The promoted team members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new roles, further strengthening Woodbridge International's capabilities in delivering strategic guidance and unparalleled value to business owners seeking to maximize the value of their companies.

As Woodbridge International continues to expand its footprint in the M&A advisory landscape, these promotions reaffirm the firm's position as a trusted partner for private business owners looking to navigate complex transactions and achieve their strategic objectives.

