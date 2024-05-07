Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, Ariz., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Stonegate Court, is coming soon to the intersection of South Greenfield Road and East Superstition Drive in Gilbert, Arizona. Construction of the Sales Center and model home is underway and sales will start later this spring.

Located in the south of Gilbert, Stonegate Court is a gated community that will include 22 expansive new homes. Home buyers will be able to choose from three exquisite single-level home designs ranging from 3,460 to 4,126+ square feet of living space, including elevated ceiling heights, multi-slide doors, and 15,000+ square foot home sites offering incredible indoor-outdoor living options. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“We are thrilled to introduce Stonegate Court, a boutique community well located in Gilbert, that exemplifies luxury living,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “With its award-winning home designs, large home sites, and convenient location to Loop 202, Stonegate Court will offer residents an exclusive enclave that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience.”





Stonegate Court features an exclusive array of private community amenities tailored to enhance each homeowner’s lifestyle with an onsite multi-sport court with pickleball and basketball, green space, a ramada, and comfortable seating areas to relax and gather. With convenient access to nearby parks, including the popular Gilbert Regional Park, residents can engage in year-round outdoor activities and events. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the highly acclaimed Higley Unified School District.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Southeast Valley area include: Bridle Ranch, Toll Brothers at Cadence, Caleda by Toll Brothers, Preserve at San Tan, Tapestry at Destination, Flora at Morrison Ranch, Whitewing at Whisper Ranch, and Merion Grove.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities throughout Arizona, call (844) 836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Arizona.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c946ef3a-f939-4009-a3dc-0f1f66c4f4b5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98ac90f6-36e7-4bac-af8c-095a9c14c39c

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)