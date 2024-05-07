Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Luna Innovations Incorporated (“Luna Innovations” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LUNA) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Luna Innovations Incorporated (“Luna Innovations” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LUNA) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Luna Innovations common stock between August 11, 2023 and March 25, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On April 1, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Luna Innovations financial statements from August 10, 2023 to the present included false figures as a result of improper revenue recognition; (2) as a result, Luna Innovations would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from August 10, 2023 to November 14, 2023; (3) Luna Innovations lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

When investors learned the truth, Luna Innovations’ common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Luna Innovations’ securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before May 31, 2024.

