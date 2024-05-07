Entrex Carbon Market Launches the “Entrex Carbon Revenue Index”
The “Entrex Carbon Revenue Index” was launched today to provide a monthly index of institutionalized compliance-grade carbon offset revenue performance.
Our work with Dow Jones nearly two decades ago shows the value of Indexing Revenue versus Stock which differentiates performance versus sentiment. The ECRI could help investors manage this sector.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) today announced the launch of the “Entrex Carbon Revenue Index” or ECRI which will provide the market with monthly index of institutionalized compliance-grade carbon offset revenue performance.
“Our focus with the ECRI is to provide investors quantified information on a diversified basket of global, institutionalized, carbon offset project’s revenue streams” said Stephen H Watkins, CEO of Entrex. “When we worked with the “No other indexes measure the actual revenue performance of private carbon offset projects across the voluntary market, which we believe, will be the supply side to meet large issuer’s, SEC mandated, carbon offset needs in the upcoming years”.
“With the Securities and Exchange Commission’s mandating carbon compliance for large issuers we envision the Entrex Carbon Revenue Index to become a meaningful investable index for environmental institutional investors” continued Watkins.
For nearly two decades Entrex has proclaimed the value of indexing revenues versus stock price with its www.PrivateCompanyIndex.com. From our early days working with the Dow Jones team, we summarize the differences between a company’s revenue performance and their stock price which can be succinctly told in two minutes: https://bit.ly/Entrex_PCI_Rev_to_Stock_DOW_Comparison
Now our Entrex Carbon Revenue Index will become the index of carbon project ‘performance’ versus traditional indexes which measure stock prices and ‘investor sentiment’” said Tom Harblin Partner. “We believe the meaningful difference between sentiment and performance is why the ECRI will become the go to measure for the industry”.
About Entrex Carbon Market:
Entrex Carbon Market established a leading market to trade securitized carbon offsets. Today the company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today the company works with dozens of carbon projects, each registered and authenticated to provide credible, institutional, securities traded to customers through broker dealers servicing their client’s needs.
