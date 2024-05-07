ZAGG Announces New Cases and Screen Protectors for iPad Air 11-inch (M2), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), and iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)

SALT LAKE CITY, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced screen protection and protective cases for the Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), and iPad Pro 13-inch (M4). The ZAGG product lineup includes:



ZAGG InvisibleShield

Glass XTR3 ($69.99-$79.99) – made with Hexiom impact technology, Glass XTR3 is ZAGG’s most technologically advanced screen protector and is up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection. 1 XTR3 also helps filter high energy visible (HEV) blue light. Highest Level of Blue Light Filtration : Glass XTR3 has the world's strongest blue light screen protection, and it won't change the colors on your screen, meaning no yellow tint. Recycled Glass Content: Glass XTR3 is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass. 2

($69.99-$79.99) – made with Hexiom impact technology, Glass XTR3 is ZAGG’s most technologically advanced screen protector and is up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection. XTR3 also helps filter high energy visible (HEV) blue light. Fusion Canvas ($49.99) – Fusion Canvas screen protection is perfect for those who want the experience of drawing or writing on paper—on their tablet. The matte surface provides friction and stroke resistance while remaining totally transparent. Simulated Paper Texture: The matte surface increases stroke resistance so it feels like writing or drawing on paper. Improves Stylus Performance: The increased friction and stroke resistance improves stylus performance. Glare Reduction: The matte surface reduces glare on your screen. Scratch-Resistant: Fusion Canvas’s tough hybrid material is scratch-resistant to keep the screen protection looking clean and pristine.

($49.99) – Fusion Canvas screen protection is perfect for those who want the experience of drawing or writing on paper—on their tablet. The matte surface provides friction and stroke resistance while remaining totally transparent. Glass Elite ($49.99-$59.99) – Glass Elite tempered glass screen protection has got you covered with ultra-strong aluminosilicate glass, tested up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. 3 The ClearPrint™ surface treatment makes fingerprints nearly invisible when your screen is on.

Ultimate Scratch Protection : Aluminosilicate glass is strengthened with ion exchange technology for greater strength and scratch-resistance. Reinforced Edges : Glass Elite’s reinforced edges prevent chipping and stop cracks from starting and spreading. TÜV Rheinland Certified Green Product Mark: Glass Elite is made with up to 30% recycled glass, its installation tray is made from up to 100% recycled content, and its packaging is 100% recyclable. 2 FSC Certification : With recyclable packaging made from up to 100% recycled materials, Glass Elite has been certified by FSC, an organization working to protect healthy forests. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3, Fusion Canvas, and Glass Elite each contain anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. 4 ZAGG’s EZ Apply ® tabs and universal install tray also ensure precise alignment and make it easy to apply.



($49.99-$59.99) – Glass Elite tempered glass screen protection has got you covered with ultra-strong aluminosilicate glass, tested up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. The ClearPrint™ surface treatment makes fingerprints nearly invisible when your screen is on. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3, Fusion Canvas, and Glass Elite each contain anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. ZAGG’s EZ Apply tabs and universal install tray also ensure precise alignment and make it easy to apply.

ZAGG cases

Crystal Palace + Folio ($49.99-$59.99) - The gorgeous Crystal Palace case shows off your tablet while providing up to 6.5 feet (2m) of drop protection. 5 Crystal Palace is scratch-resistant and includes anti-yellowing technology to keep your case looking pristine. It also has a folio-style cover that protects your screen when it’s not in use that folds to form a stand for easy viewing. Strengthened with Graphene : Graphene is harder than a diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and up to 200x stronger than steel. 6 Stylus Holder : the built-in stylus holder helps keep your ZAGG Pro Stylus or Apple Pencil secure and close at hand. Contains up to 60% Recycled Content: Crystal Palace with Folio is made with up to 60% post-consumer recycled content. 7 Movie Stand Function: The folio-style cover folds back into a stand, making it easy to watch content, read, or video chat.

($49.99-$59.99) - The gorgeous Crystal Palace case shows off your tablet while providing up to 6.5 feet (2m) of drop protection. Crystal Palace is scratch-resistant and includes anti-yellowing technology to keep your case looking pristine. It also has a folio-style cover that protects your screen when it’s not in use that folds to form a stand for easy viewing. Denali Tablet Case ($59.99-$69.99) - The Denali tablet case combines ultimate protection with usability features to help make the most of your tablet, wherever you go. Denali protects your tablet from drops up to 6.5 feet (2m). 5 It has a snap-on screen protector, infinity angle stand, attachment points for a strap, and more. With all-around protection for your iPad, you can feel confident taking it everywhere.

Denali is Strengthened with Graphene : Graphene is harder than a diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and up to 200x stronger than steel. 6 Snap-on Screen Protector : The Denali tablet case comes with a snap-on screen protector for complete coverage and protection. Infinity Angle Stand : Denali’s infinity angle kickstand adjusts to any angle, so you get the view that’s right for you. A TPU over mold on the end of the stand keeps your tablet stationary when you’re navigating the screen. Stylus Holder : the built-in stylus holder helps keep your ZAGG Pro Stylus or Apple Pencil secure and within reach. Reinforced Back Panel for Added Protection : The back of the case is reinforced with an extra layer of TPU which adds a pop of color and texture. No-slip Grip : The molded lip of the case has textured edges which increase traction and reduce slipping, whether it’s resting on a table or in your hands. Attachment Points for Straps : Attach your own strap to the bottom of the Denali case for easy carrying convenience. Contains up to 50% Recycled Content : The Denali tablet case contains up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics. 7 The ZAGG Crystal Palace + Folio and Denali tablet cases each contain anti-microbial properties that protect the cases by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. 4

($59.99-$69.99) - The Denali tablet case combines ultimate protection with usability features to help make the most of your tablet, wherever you go. Denali protects your tablet from drops up to 6.5 feet (2m). It has a snap-on screen protector, infinity angle stand, attachment points for a strap, and more. With all-around protection for your iPad, you can feel confident taking it everywhere. The ZAGG Crystal Palace + Folio and Denali tablet cases each contain anti-microbial properties that protect the cases by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

“The Apple iPad has evolved from a revolutionary device into an indispensable companion, transforming how we work, create, and connect,” said Daniel Allen, CEO of ZAGG. “Its journey symbolizes the seamless fusion of innovation and human experience, and ZAGG is proud to protect and enhance this device that has shaped our digital age.”

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protection and ZAGG cases for the 2024 iPad lineup are available today on ZAGG.com and in-store at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, and Target stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the products if they ever get worn or damaged for the life of the device.8 With more than 350 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

2Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

3Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

4Contains anti-microbial properties that protect the case and the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

5Mil Std 810G 516

6See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

7Recycled content of raw material verified by independent third party.

8Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Apple, iPad, and Apple Pencil are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. TÜV Rheinland is a trademark of TÜV Rheinland Holding AG CORPORATION DEM REP Am Grauen Stein 51105 Köln FED REP GERMANY. FSC is a registered trademark of FSC INTERNATIONAL CENTER GEMEINNUTZIGE GESELLSCHAFT MBH LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY FED REP GERMANY ADENAUERALLEE 134 53113 BONN FED REP GERMANY.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 350 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and Mediamarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Media Contact:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com



TEAM LEWIS

Vitoria Perez

707-535-6953

zagg@teamlewis.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09e676d1-c368-4fdf-b891-a5e7205dd170

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7409555-cac0-4cfb-8c92-cea303a21367

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/920f60d2-8c0f-4119-83fc-8eac96b53cb1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23c39033-aede-4844-8c7c-0f5b50fc87ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0310233d-c261-4d1e-ac1b-6e729082613e