The ACGME and ACGME International to Collaborate with Indonesia’s Health Ministry, Focusing on Graduate Medical Education in the Fourth Most Populous Country in the World

Jakarta, Indonesia and Chicago, Illinois, US, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), ACGME International (ACGME-I), and the Ministry of Health Republic of Indonesia are proud to announce their collaboration on the Expansion and Enhancement of Post-Graduate Medical Education for Medical Specialists in the Republic of Indonesia initiative as part of the Indonesian Health System Transformation.

Under the tripartite agreement, ACGME Global Services, a department of the ACGME created to advance the ACGME Mission by working with global entities to enhance the quality of resident and fellow physicians’ education, will utilize its global experience to assess the country’s post-graduate medical education landscape.

“The ACGME is honored to have been selected by the Government of Indonesia to play a key role in its monumental Health System Transformation by identifying opportunities to align its national system to international standards,” said ACGME President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP. “We recognize the unique challenges of this undertaking and envision the benefits that will ultimately improve population health in the fourth most populous country in the world.”

In addition, ACGME-I – an independent organization that provides accreditation to institutions and programs educating and training specialist physicians outside of the United States – will separately undertake review of a number of institutions in Indonesia to assess their alignment with international accreditation standards.

“The ACGME, which oversees GME [graduate medical education] standards for Sponsoring Institutions in the United States, many of which are well known worldwide, have been engaged to help align the educational standards of Indonesia’s GME with these esteemed institutions,” said Health Minister of Indonesia Budi Gunadi Sadikin at the launch of the Hospital-Based Post-Graduate Medical Education in Indonesia event in Jakarta. “We're relying on their expertise to guide our educational standards."

###

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of residency and fellowship programs and the institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. The ACGME's Mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education. ACGME Global Services is a department of the ACGME created to support improvements in health care and population health beyond US borders through collaboration, education, information exchange, and advisory services. https://www.acgme.org/globalservices.

ACGME International (ACGME-I) is an independent 501(c)(3) organization currently providing accreditation services outside of the United States to 200 graduate medical education programs in 23 institutions across 12 countries. Its mission is to improve health care by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians’ education through accreditation. https://www.acgme-i.org.

The Indonesian Ministry of Health is dedicated to safeguarding the health and welfare of its people, making sure they have access to high-quality medical care, and supporting public health programs. The ministry aims to enhance illness prevention, health access, and health infrastructure through collaboration with partners and communities nationwide. These efforts will eventually enhance overall health outcomes for all Indonesians. Visit kemkes.go.id to learn more about the Ministry of Health’s efforts and contributions, or follow them on social media to remain connected.

