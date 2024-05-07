Verizon Business offers business customers pre-orders for the new Google Pixel 8a with Google AI

The newest phone from Google offers AI and more for businesses to help deliver productivity, security, and support - all at an affordable price.



Pixel 8a will be widely available to Verizon Business customers starting May 14, with preorders beginning on May 7.

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced that starting on May 7, 2024 customers can preorder the innovative new Google Pixel 8a smartphone, specially designed to meet the demands of modern businesses. And for a limited time, you can get the new Pixel 8a on us.*

The Pixel 8a redefines business mobility by seamlessly blending essential features and benefits for businesses, including advanced collaboration tools, robust security features, and state-of-the-art AI technology. In fact, it’s the first Google Pixel smartphone whose primary activation method is through convenient eSIM. The Pixel 8a has premium features and technology that let you and your team do more without breaking the bank.

Verizon Business customers will benefit from Google AI, security, and productivity to help improve existing workflows.

Recorder app + Chat with Gemini: Simply use the Recorder app to record your meeting and then chat with Gemini to help draft, format, and edit notes into a professional follow-up email. 1,2

Simply use the Recorder app to record your meeting and then chat with Gemini to help draft, format, and edit notes into a professional follow-up email. Strong Security Features : Pixel 8a comes with Google Tensor G3, Pixel’s most powerful chip yet. It’s custom-designed with Google AI for smarter ways to help throughout the day. 3 With the custom-built Google Tensor G3 processor and the certified Titan M2 security chip, the Pixel 8a is an affordable smartphone built to help keep your business’s data safe. 4

Pixel 8a comes with Google Tensor G3, Pixel’s most powerful chip yet. It’s custom-designed with Google AI for smarter ways to help throughout the day. With the custom-built Google Tensor G3 processor and the certified Titan M2 security chip, the Pixel 8a is an affordable smartphone built to help keep your business’s data safe. A device as resilient as your team. With your new Pixel 8a, you’ll receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years, plus new and upgraded features every few months with Feature Drops. 5 Help your business save time by investing in a phone that lasts.

With your new Pixel 8a, you’ll receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years, plus new and upgraded features every few months with Feature Drops. Help your business save time by investing in a phone that lasts. AI Technology Integration: With Google AI on the Pixel 8a, you and your team can not only enhance photos, but also search for everything needed in your day-to-day. When you are reviewing materials from customers or your business partners on your Pixel 8a device, you can analyze components using Circle to Search.6 Just quickly circle the image, text, or video right from the app you are in, and Google AI will find it fast.6



For a limited time, get the new Pixel 8a on us (new line & select data plan required).*

Discover more about the Pixel 8a and explore special Verizon Business offers by visiting Verizon Business online.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

*Taxes & fees apply. New line w/device payment purchase agmt & Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan req’d. 0% APR. $549.99 credit applied to acct. over the term of your agmt (up to 36 mos); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credits begin in 2-3 bills & will include appropriate credit amounts from order date. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Pixel 8a monthly fee after credit: $0. Offer available 5.7 through 6.30.2024.

1. Available only in English.

2. Features may differ depending on subscription and results may vary. Google Workspace extension must be enabled. Availability varies by country. See g.co/gemini/appavailability for details. Actual response times, results and availability may vary.

3. Compared to earlier Pixel phones.

4. Common Criteria certification for hardware and cryptographic library. See g.co/pixel/certifications for details.

5. Pixel updates for 7 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US. See g.co/pixel/updates for details.

6. Requires internet connection and compatible apps and surfaces. Results may vary depending on visual matches.

Media contact:

Sarah Heinz

sarah.heinz@verizon.com