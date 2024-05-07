Huntress Wins Three Coveted Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress [RSA Booth #1843] today announced it is taking home three Global Infosec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) given at the 2024 RSA Conference including:



The fully managed Huntress security platform combines Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Microsoft 365 identity protection, and Security Awareness Training, backed by an elite team of human threat hunters, and available at a price that makes sense for small to mid-sized enterprises.

“This recognition reinforces our leadership in elevating our customers and the service providers who secure them. At Huntress, we continuously raise the bar in EDR, MDR, and SAT to provide the industry’s best coverage, close the skills gap, and ultimately, wreck threat actors and beat them at their evolving tradecraft,” said Seth Geftic, Vice President of Product Marketing at Huntress.

Judges for the Global Infosec Awards include CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials, the website of each submitter, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables.





“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Huntress is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Resources:

View the full list of winner

the full list of winner Start a free trial

Stop by and see us in booth #1843 at #RSAC



About Huntress

Huntress is a leading cybersecurity company that combines the power of Managed Endpoint Detection and Response, Managed Detection and Response for Microsoft 365, and science-backed Security Awareness Training, with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC). Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help companies overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is How companies defend against cybersecurity attacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to support 4,300 partners and more than 105,000 organizations and now protects over 2 million endpoints. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Huntress Contact:

Valerie Baccei

press@huntresslabs.com

+1 (650) 400-7833

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41ec52dd-9023-483b-ad1f-14cb46c2acff