Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,193 New WV Business Registrations for April of 2024

​Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,193 new businesses statewide during the month of April according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Barbour County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of 14 new business registrations, a 1.97% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Wirt, Doddridge, Webster and Lincoln County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Barbour County - 1.97% growth. Wirt County - 1.96% growth. Doddridge County - 1.82% growth. Webster County - 1.72% growth. Lincoln County - 1.71% growth.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered in March include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Cabell and Jefferson.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 125 new registrations. Berkeley County - 110 new registrations. Monongalia County - 96 new registrations. Jefferson County - 65 new registrations. Raleigh County - 62 new registrations.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,813 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024. Summers County led all 55 counties with an 18.74% growth rate during the one-year timespan.​ To review county-by-county growth, Business Statistics Database.

All businesses that are registered with the WV Secretary of State's Office must file an Annual Report each year after January 1. Make sure your business remains in good standing by filing your Annual Report well before the June 30 deadline.

Remember, a third-party vendor is not required to file an Annual Report. The WV One Stop Business Portal makes completing your filing quick and easy with 24/7 access and guest filing that allows you to file without making an account.

File now by visiting the WV One Stop Business Portal​​​.​