Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Work Group and Task Force Combine to Establish Kansas Alzheimer’s D

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) are taking steps to gather professionals, as well as individuals with lived experience, to update the state’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia state plan.

In response to this public health care crisis, in May 2019, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order No. 19-08, establishing the Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Task Force. Task Force members divided into committees that studied, researched and documented the following topics for the plan: Public Awareness, Access to Care, Family Caregivers, Training and Workforce, Safety and Legal, Research and Data, Dementia Care and Rural.

In 2024, KDHE received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to engage members of the 2018 Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Working Group and 2019 Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Task Force in establishing a Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Coalition to address Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias (ADRD).

“This coalition is the perfect opportunity to continue our partnerships across the state in addressing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and their effects on Kansans and their families,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “The hard work and dedication of the individuals in these groups have provided the foundation that will allow us to continue educating and discussing these important topics as we move forward in supporting the individuals affected by these impactful diagnoses.”

In addition to expanding the Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Working Group and Task Force into a state-level Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Coalition and updating the state plan to include related disease and actions from the CDC’s Healthy Brain Initiative, the program will begin educating the public on brain health and ADRD issues and the broad spectrum of actions needed to fully address ADRD across Kansas.

“Our goal is to improve access to dementia care and quality of life and build strong communities for those living with Alzhemier’s disease or other forms of dementia through strengthened partnerships and policies,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “By engaging and educating the public and focusing on action plans to promote dementia-friendly resources, we can elevate and address issues in dementia care.”

Coalition meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, virtually, from 1 to 3 p.m. The next one is scheduled for May 14. To participate contact Tyra Quintin or Amy Hampton.

