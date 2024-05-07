Attorney General Bird Sues Biden to Stop War on Women

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today joined 20 other states in suing Biden for abolishing longstanding Title IX protections for women.

Biden’s new gender ideology mandate tears down more than 50 years of landmark protections for girls in preschool through college who will now be forced to share private facilities such as restrooms, locker rooms, and showers with males. The rule also bans schools from asking about a student’s sex, meaning students are free to use whichever restroom or locker room they want without question. The new restrictions apply to every school in Iowa, from preschool through college, that receives federal funding. If schools violate the rule, Biden threatens to slash that federal funding.

This rule follows a 2022 law that was championed by Governor Kim Reynolds and passed by the Iowa legislature to preserve girls’ sports for girls.

“Biden is destroying a long tradition of protecting girls in schools,” said Attorney General Bird. “With Biden’s radical gender ideology mandate, he has not only robbed young women of the opportunity to safely compete and succeed in the sports they love, he has violated their privacy. No schoolgirl should be forced to change next to or share shower spaces with boys. I am suing to stop Biden’s war on women and protect girls in schools.”

The States make the case that the Biden Administration’s new rule violates the Constitution and Administrative Procedure Act, which requires that federal agencies fully consider the costs and legality of a proposed rule.

Iowa joined the Arkansas and Missouri-led lawsuit, along with Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Four additional coalitions of states have also sued over Biden’s gender ideology mandate.

Read the full lawsuit here.

